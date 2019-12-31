Silver Alert issued for missing Lincoln County woman

LINCOLNTON, N.C. (WNCT) N.C. Center for Missing Persons has issued a Silver Alert for a missing endangered woman in Lincolnton.

Citizens are asked to be on the lookout for 70-year-old Beth Rice Howard, who is believed to be suffering from dementia or some other cognitive impairment.

Howard is described as a white female with grey hair and blue eyes, approximately 5’4 and 115lbs.

She was last seen on 159 Hillcrest Drive in Lincolnton.

Officials said Howard is wearing a dark brown long coat.

She is driving a 2004 purple Jeep Grand Cherokee with the license plate number: RZF-8544.

Anyone with information about Howard should contact Jon Propst at 704-735-8202.