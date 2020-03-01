Live Now
Silver Alert canceled for missing man from Tyrrell County

by: WNCT Staff

RALEIGH, N.C. (WNCT) – N.C. Center for Missing Persons has canceled a Silver Alert for a missing endangered man in Tyrrell County.

PREVIOUS:

RALEIGH, N.C. (WNCT) – The N.C. Center for Missing Persons has issued a Silver Alert for a missing endangered man, Roy William Manley.

The public is asked to be on the lookout for Manley, who is believed to be suffering from dementia or some other cognitive impairment.

Manley, 76, is a white man, 5′ 4″, weighs 155 pounds. He has short gray hair and blue eyes.

He was last seen wearing a blue and white checkered shirt, blue jacket, dark blue pants, and glasses. He was last seen at 4198 Soundside Road in Columbia, NC. He was last seen traveling in a white 2003 Lincoln town car with the license plate number FEN6903.

If you know any information of his whereabouts, contact Tyrrell County Sheriff’s Office.

Anyone with information about Manley should call Sgt. M Sheppard at the Tyrell County Sheriff’s Office at 252-796-2251.

Copyright 2020 Nexstar Broadcasting, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

