RALEIGH, N.C. (WNCT) N.C. Center for Missing Persons has issued a Silver Alert for a missing endangered woman, Barbara Ellen Holt.

Holt is believed to be suffering from dementia or some other cognitive impairment.

She was last seen wearing a red and black sweater with green sweat pants.

Officials said she was last seen on 124 For Dobbs Road in Statesville.

Anyone with information about Holt should call Deputy Foster at the Irdell County Sheriff Office at 704-878-3180.