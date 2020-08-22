Sneads Ferry man caught breaking into Newport Middle School, grocery store

Carteret County, N.C. (WNCT) – A man is facing felony charges after he was found breaking and entering a school.

Newport Police arrested Brandon O’Neal Waller, 30, of Sneads Ferry, after discovering a breaking and entering that occurred at Newport Middle School Friday night.

Newport Police Officer Tony Romero found a broken window at the middle school while conducting a business check. Other officers responded and began searching the school. No one was found

inside the building during the search, but officers discovered additional damages to audiovisual equipment inside the school.

After further investigation, police say it appeared that Waller attempted to break into the building via several doors before breaking into a classroom window by throwing a cinder block and wooden pallet through it. Waller also used a cinder block to break a window of a parked vehicle at the rear

of the building which is used by the school system to deliver meals for students.

Several miscellaneous items were stolen from the school and have all since been recovered.

Waller was arrested early Saturday morning at the Walmart Neighborhood Market at 6645 Hwy 70. He used a party balloon weight, stolen from the middle school, to break a side window of the store.

He was not able to enter the store.

Waller faces charges for Felonious Breaking and Entering, Larceny, and Damage to Property. He currently at the Carteret County Detention Center under a $5,000 secured bond.

Waller is scheduled for a Felony First Appearance in District Court on Monday, August 24, 2020.

Carteret County Public School System Superintendent Dr. Rob Jackson released the following statement: “Early this morning we were notified that someone had broken into Newport Middle School and damaged property in the school as well as a school owned vehicle. I applaud the quick efforts of the Newport Police Department in responding to this vandalism and in apprehending the suspected individual. Vandalism of school property that is needed by are students and employees and provided by our stakeholders will not be tolerated and we will support law enforcement in every effort to charge those responsible.”