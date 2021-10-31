Some in Charlotte say workplace vaccine mandate a ‘touchy subject’

(FOX 46 CHARLOTTE) — When it comes to enforcing a vaccine mandate in the workplace, some say it’s a touchy subject.

“A lot of people say a lot of things,” says Daniel Theodosion, as he was picking up food in the South End. “When you’re there, it’s like personal business.”

The issue is affecting all types of businesses. On the federal level, ten governors, including South Carolina Governor Henry McMaster filed a lawsuit challenging that federal mandate set by President Biden.

Gov. McMaster tweeted out, “South Carolinians should not be unlawfully forced to choose between their job and the vaccine. It’s unfortunate that we must sue @POTUS, but he has violated the constitution and has placed Palmetto State jobs at risk.”

A study conducted by the Kaiser Family Foundation says 37 percent of unvaccinated employees say they will quit their job if forced to get the vaccine or take a weekly COVID-19 test. The number jumps to 72 percent of unvaccinated employees saying they will quit their job if a mandatory vaccine was the only option.

“I would quit my job because I don’t agree with that mandate, or law, or whatever it is, but it would really put me in a tough position,” said Ciara Johnson, as she was heading to dinner with friends.

That is the other piece of the puzzle, the decision to make a living or stand up for what you believe in. The number of people who have quit shrinks to between five percent and nine percent according to a Kaiser study.

In Mecklenburg county, there are 4,207 employees, excluding the sheriff’s office and library system, to date, there have been five full-time, and 11 part-time employees dismissed since the September deadline to be vaccinated or submit to testing.

At Novant Health, a spokesperson says fewer than 200 employees out of 35,000 were found to be non-compliant with the vaccine mandate. Some of those employees did receive a religious exemption.

People say they understand the dilemma.

“My husband doesn’t work and I’m currently responsible for providing for both of us, so it would put us in a really tough financial position,” added Johnson.

Many say they hope the choice is left up to them. For now, they will have to wait and see what happens.