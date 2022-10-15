TAMPA, Fla. – East Carolina rallied all the way back from a two-set deficit and owned two match points Friday night, but South Florida scored four of the last five points of the deciding fifth frame to hold on for a 3-2 (25-18, 25-18, 22-25, 19-25, 15-17) American Athletic Conference victory inside The Corral.

The Pirates (8-11, 3-4 AAC) saw a three-match win streak end with the setback while the Bulls (7-10, 1-4 AAC) recorded their first league triumph of the season. ECU’s last three matches, including wins over Temple and Cincinnati, have stretched to five sets.

After the hosts captured the first two stanzas by identical seven-point margins, the Pirates began to find their footing, winning the third by three before racing out to a large lead in the fourth and forcing the deciding set.

East Carolina would reach match point at 14-12, but a few challenges went the way of USF as the Bulls were able to slink out of the back door with the victory.

Up Next: ECU returns to action Sunday, Oct. 16, facing off with No. 24 UCF in Orlando.