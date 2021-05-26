Special web series by Vidant Medical helps recognize frontline workers

GREENVILLE, N.C. (WNCT) — Vidant is finding a unique way to honor their nurses with a special social media series.

“Nurses of Vidant” shares stories, conversations, and personal moments along with the reasons why these heroes chose their careers. One Vidant nurse said it’s great to be highlighted and recognized especially during the pandemic.

“They’ve been highlighting nurses across the board not only at Vidant here in Greenville but Beaufort, and Edgecombe. They’re doing a a lot to recognize what we do and that they appreciate us,” said Brittany Globeck, emergency nurse coordinator at Vidant Medical Center.

The series is part of the hospital’s efforts to celebrate National Nurses Month.