(WAVY) — Christmas might be over, but Starbucks is keeping the festivities going.

Select Starbucks locations are hosting “pop-up parties” through the end of the year.

On each day, 200 stores will offer free tall size espresso drinks between 1 and 2 p.m.

The deal covers seasonal drinks like peppermint mocha and other regular year-round beverages.

The location changes each day, so visit starbuckspopup.com to get information on the closest pop-up party near you.