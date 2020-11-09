State Highway Patrol helicopter crashes in Wake County, officials say

RALEIGH, N.C. (WNCT)- On Sunday just after 2:00, an aircraft with the NC Highway Patrol’s Aviation Section crashed during a training mission, officials say.
The crash happened near the State Highway Patrol’s hangar facility on Tryon Road in Wake County.
Officials say as the helicopter was returning to the facility, the aircraft went down and struck several trees. The aircraft landed in an upright position.
The pilot, Trooper B.K. Jones, was the only person on the helicopter at the time of the crash. No injuries were reported.
We are truly grateful for the health and safety of Trooper B.K. Jones after today’s helicopter crash in Raleigh. We are often reminded of the inherent dangers our members face as part of their daily pursuit to keep our communities safe. We look forward to a transparent investigation into today’s crash and we welcome all findings that we hope can further our quest for the safe operation of the Patrol’s Aviation Unit.Colonel Glenn M. McNeill, Jr., commander of the NC Highway Patrol