State officials, ‘Movers Association’ warn people of potential mover scams

GREENVILLE, N.C. (WNCT) — The North Carolina Utilities Commission along with the state’s movers association are warning people to beware when it comes to moving scams.

Moving is considered a regulated utility in the state of North Carolina so officials are saying for people to make sure they see licensing and certifications from who they are using.

Pam Stanley is the Executive Director for the North Carolina Movers Association. She tells me there are a couple of red flags you can look out for, mainly having to do with rates and deposits.

“There are companies out there who are actually brokers but their name makes you think they are a mover. They will give you a quote but they will send somebody else out to do your move that they have brokered it with. If you’ve got someone that’s asking for a 50% deposit up front, my advice to you is run.” Pam Stanley, Exec. Dir. “NC Movers Association”

She says in the summertime for example it is very normal for companies to require a small reservation fee but never anything near 50% of the moving costs upfront.

She also mentions not just anyone can go out and start a moving business. She notes making sure a mover is insured and protected is the most important because, for that time in which you are moving, they have full possession of your items.

“That’s what all movers are, they load it up and drive away. A really bad mover doesn’t come back and deliver it to the house. You have to do your research to make sure they do have the proper insurance and licensing in place so you have options if stuff goes wrong.” Pam Stanley, Exec. Dir. “NC Movers Association”

Stanley says scammers will be required to pay $1,000 in fines if they are caught without all the necessary documents.

