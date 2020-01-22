Still recovering, 12-year-old girl hit by car in Cary months ago prepares to go back to school

CARY, N.C. (WNCN) — Zahraa Hasan is recovering at home after suffering life-threatening injuries in a car accident back in October. The 12-year-old was walking home from school when she was hit by a vehicle.

Hasan spent two months in the hospital. She was hooked up to machines for much of that time.

“Wild and confusing… I broke this leg, my hips, and I have brain loss, I mean memory loss,” Zahraa said.

The teen said she doesn’t remember the accident or the immediate aftermath. It happened on busy Harrison Avenue close to Wyatts Pond Lane on Oct. 28.

“My wife, she called me (when) I was at work and she told me, ‘Your daughter is dead, killed in a car accident.’ I just felt it was dark and didn’t know what to do,” said Zahraa’s father Sadiq Hasan.

Sadiq rushed to the hospital. She was still alive but was critically injured.

Her parents spent every moment they could at her bedside. They’d take turns going home to take care of her three siblings.

“It shows that they care about me,” Zahraa said.

The community has also stepped up. A neighbor set up a GoFundMe page that raised more than $22,000 to cover medical expenses.

Reedy Creek Middle School’s assistant principal brought my homework to help keep Zahraa up-to-speed with her 7th-grade classes.

“I didn’t want to fail the grade, but like now that I’m doing the work more, it’s not really hard,” she said.

“All the neighbors, most of them, they help us. They bring us food and gift cards,” her dad said.

Zahraa will head back to school back on Feb. 7.