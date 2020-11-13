Stretches of I-95 expected to remain closed through Friday afternoon, NCDOT says

SMITHFIELD, N.C. (WNCN) – Flooded stretches of Interstate 95 in central North Carolina were expected to remain closed through as late as Friday afternoon, the North Carolina Department of Transportation said Thursday.

I-95 north is closed near Smithfield at exit 102 for Micro Road. That portion of the interstate isn’t expected to reopen until 5 p.m. Friday, an NCDOT alert said.

Drivers are instructed to take exit 97 for U.S. 70 west, continue to U.S. 301, then take U.S. 301 north to re-access I-95.

I-95 south is closed west of Wilson near the interchange with I-795/U.S. 264. It is expected to reopen by 5 a.m. Friday, NCDOT said.

Drivers are instructed to take exit 121 for U.S. 264 alternate, turn left, follow U.S. 264 alternate east to Airport Boulevard, turn right, follow it to N.C. 42, turn left onto N.C. 42 west, and follow it to re-access I-95.