Student charged with having gun on campus

GREENVILLE, N.C. (WNCT) A student has been charged with having a gun on campus.

On December 8 school administrators and school resource officers assigned to J.H. Rose High School received information that a student may have been in possession of a gun on school property.

The incident reportedly occurred on Friday, December 6.

Officers identified and located the 15-year-old student and he was taken into custody on Monday.

The student is currently in juvenile custody.

There is no ongoing threat to students or staff at the school officials said.