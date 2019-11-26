Students at Washington Montessori Public Charter School participate in community service activities

WASHINGTON, N.C. (WNCT) – Washington Montessori Public Charter School is working hard this November to complete a series of community service projects.

Today residents at The Village Apartments had special visitors as students from Washington Montessori delivered pies and performed songs on the violin.

“It just makes you feel warm all over when someone does something for no reason whatsoever except to make your day just a little bit better,” says Judy Fulford, a resident at Village Apartments.

Community service is implemented into the school’s curriculum, teaching students how to respond and interact with others in their community.

During the month of November students have participated in several community projects.

This includes donating baskets to St John’s Assisted Living Facility, cooking and delivering dinner to Ruth’s House, a domestic violence shelter and holding a food drive for Eagle’s Wings food pantry.

Additionally, for Washington Montessori’s 2019-2020 Holiday Giving Project the community is raising funds for Governor Morehead School in North Carolina.

They serve the special needs of visually impaired students.

Washington Montessori is looking for help from the community for any donations to help support Governor Morehead’s student outings and student services.

Donations can be directed to the school’s office at 2330 Old Bath Hwy. Washington, NC 27889.

The last day for the receipt of donations is December 13th.

Violin instructor Michele Rhem believes these activities help students develop compassion and understanding towards others.

“I think by doing community service and by interacting with all segments of the population each child gets the chance to develop a beautiful heart and that beautiful heart can help them decide what to do with their education,” she says.

Ninth grader Nathan Naylor has been participating in the pie delivery for several years.

“It really, it warms the heart it really does and I can’t describe it, it just really warms the heart,” says Naylor.

School officials say they are constantly responding to things going on in the community.

They welcome anyone who has needs in the community to call the school so they can try to accommodate them as best as possible.

You can call at (252) 946-1977 or visit their website here.

