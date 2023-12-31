GREENSBORO, N.C. (WGHP) — A suspect is being charged in the killing of a Greensboro police sergeant, according to warrants.

Jamere Justice Foster, 18, of Winston-Salem, is being charged with felony first-degree murder, misdemeanor larceny and conspiracy.

Warrants accuse Foster of stealing $83.45 worth of beer from the Sheetz where the sergeant was killed attempting to confront the suspects.

Foster’s release was not authorized.

Additionally, John Walter Morrison, 28, of Winston-Salem, is being charged with misdemeanor larceny, conspiracy and felony accessory after the fact, according to warrants.

Morrison’s release was also not authorized.

Zquriah Lepearce Blackwell, 18, of Winston-Salem, is being charged with felony accessory after the fact.

Warrants accuse Blackwell of knowingly assisting in Foster’s “attempting to escape.”

The warrant further alleges that Blackwell told Foster that “they needed to get out of there because he just killed a cop” and that Blackwell joined Foster to sell stolen merchandise and talked about destroying evidence including the alleged firearm used in the homicide and a registration plate of the suspect vehicle.

FOX8 is currently waiting for the police department to release mugshots of the suspects.

Greensboro Police Chief John Thompson said during a Saturday night news conference that an off-duty Greensboro police sergeant was shot at a Sheetz on Sandy Ridge Road after witnessing a crime and confronting the suspects.

Another off-duty Greensboro police officer and a Guilford County paramedic were able to render aid immediately, but the sergeant died at a local medical facility.

“He was a loving husband, father, son and brother with 22 years of service to the department and this community,” Thompson said. “We ask for prayers for the family of the fallen officer and our Greensboro PD family.”

GPD will not be releasing any identifying information about the sergeant “at this time out of respect for the family.”

Mayor Nancy Vaughan told reporters, “I am angry, and I am sad. I think those are feelings that are felt throughout this department and throughout this city.” She called the attack a “senseless act of violence.”