Suspect on the run after man killed, woman injured in Johnston County shooting, deputies say

SMITHFIELD, N.C. (WNCN) – Johnston County deputies are looking for a man who killed a man and shot a woman early Friday morning.

The incident was reported around 5:20 a.m., according to a news release from the Johnston County Sheriff’s Office that was sent Friday afternoon.

EMS units and deputies were sent to an area near 11554 N.C. 96 N south of Zebulon, officials said.

When deputies arrived they found that two people had been shot.

Antonio Franco, 43, of the Princeton area died at the scene, and a 33-year-old woman from the Wendell area was seriously injured and was taken to a nearby hospital for treatment, deputies said.

Deputies are searching for Clemente Hernandez-Mojica, 61, who has a last-known address in the Wendell area, the news release said.

The suspect uses an alias of Reberiano Moreno-Vega, according to deputies.

Warrants have been filed against Hernandez-Mojica for murder and for assault with a deadly weapon with intent to kill, the news release said.

Anyone with information about the location of Hernandez-Mojica is asked to contact the Johnston County Sheriff’s Office at 919-989-5000.