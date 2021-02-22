Tar River crests Monday after heavy rain and flooding

GREENVILLE, N.C. (WNCT) – High water along the Tar River won’t be so high over the coming days. Flooding is starting to recede across the East but Pitt County officials said it’s still not the time to let down your guard.

Many families who were out at Town Common were surprised to see how high the river’s gotten. Emergency managers said that will slowly change.

“I was a little surprised to see the water being as high as it is,” said park-goer, Carly Jackson.

“It was unnormal because I’ve never seen it that high before its a little bit concerning that it would keep rising,” said park-goer, Lauren George.

The Tar River levels are up after last week’s heavy rain.

“Right now, it’s at 18.9 feet here at the Tar river with the gauge at the Town Common,” said Randy Gentry, Director of Pitt County Emergency Management.

It’s water instead of cars in the parking lots. The tar spent days creeping into the park and its riverside trail. Pitt County Emergency Management Director Randy Gentry said the worst is likely over.

“With the rain that’s been forecasted for later today, it should not impact the level of the river. Right now, pretty much where the water is, that’s the impact we are going to experience. It’s typically the known flooded areas that typically flood here in Pitt County,” said Gentry.

Those typical spots include Greenville’s River Drive area and property around Pitt-Greenville Airport.

Gentry said things are getting better but the high water is still dangerous.

“Make sure you’re always aware of your surroundings especially if you’re living in a low-lying area,” he said.

Emergency managers are not expecting any turn-around in river levels even from the rain today and tonight. They expect to see the tar river recede throughout the week.