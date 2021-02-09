Tax expert shares tips for people who got unemployment benefits or never got stimulus payment

GREENVILLE, N.C. (WNCT) – An H&R Block tax expert said it’s been a difficult tax year for many people, but everyone’s situation is different.

Tax experts say the key to preparation for it all is getting all your paperwork and documents organized.

“So many people are finding themselves in a situation that they’ve never been in before, without a job and receiving unemployment benefits maybe for the first time,” said Julie Sforza-Smith, program manager at the Tax Institute at H&R Block.

Depending on your situation, H&R Block Program Director Julie Sforza-Smith said there are key things to remember as keep you prepare your returns.

“Do I have my 1099-G? That’s what they will receive from a state government that reports the amount of unemployment benefits in the last year,” said Sforza-Smith.

For people unemployed in 2020, a 1099-G form also shows if any taxes were withheld from your benefits. Most Americans received two stimulus checks but some people didn’t get as much as they expected.

“If you received the first stimulus payment and not the second one, you will be able to get that second one when you file the return this year,” she said.

Some people didn’t receive any stimulus payment but it’s still important to file your taxes.

“They will be able to do this reconciliation on their return and possibly get a refund for whatever stimulus payment they haven’t received,” said Sforza-Smith.

If you are a self-employed or “gig” worker, Sforza-Smith said records are important.

“Gas for your car, if you’re a driver or office supplies that relate to your work, track those things,” she said.