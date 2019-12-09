Breaking News
TRAGIC: Human remains believed to be missing 19-year-old Aniah Blanchard located
1  of  2
Live Now
LIVE Trump impeachment hearings & analysis: Committee vote nears Click here to watch the latest 9 On Your Side newscasts

Teen runaway found ″camping″ inside Bed, Bath & Beyond

Top Stories

by: AP

Posted: / Updated:

GREENVILLE, N.C. (AP) — Employees at a Bed, Bath & Beyond in North Carolina discovered an uninvited sleepover guest hiding in the store when they opened up.

The News & Observer of Raleigh reports the Greenville store employees called local police around 8:30 a.m. Monday and officers responded to a “breaking and entering in progress.”

Greenville police spokeswoman Kristen Hunter said the intruder turned out to be a 14-year-old runaway who had “camped out” at the store overnight after leaving home.

The teen wasn’t harmed and was taken back to his house. His name wasn’t immediately released.

Copyright 2019 Nexstar Broadcasting, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Share this story

Trending Stories

news-app-download-apple-350x50news-app-download-android-350x50

WNCT-TV