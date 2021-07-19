“That deal fell apart”Carteret County, Carolina Water System deal no longer in the works

The judges of the Berkeley Springs International Water Tasting have determined the top-tasting waters in the world, as well as the country. (Getty Images)

BEAUFORT, N.C. (WNCT) – Carteret County Commissioners were expected to make a decision on selling one of the county’s public water systems to Carolina Water System Monday night.

However, that deal is no longer in the works said Commissioner Ed Wheatly.

Carolina Water System made an offer in an email that said they would go back to the original rate that was being charged before we dropped the 5 and a half percent tax and they would put a 5 year moratorium on any kind of rate increases. Well, when we got to the final decision… they withdrew those terms. Chairman Ed Wheatly, Carteret County Commissioner

The decision to sell was tabled at the last meeting, giving hope to lots of citizens against the sale.

One of those citizens is Patrick Kelly, the founder of Carteret County For Public Water, a group on Facebook against the sale. He said he is not surprised Carolina Water System withdrew terms.

Commissioner Ed Wheatly said at the upcoming meeting, commissioners will re-group and see what other options are best for the community. One of those options includes re-visiting the second highest bid from Aqua.

That bid is for 9 million dollars.

He said a contract will be made public so people can look over it once one is created. Wheatly believes any vote tonight will be tabled due to lack of information.