The 14th Annual PirateFest set to sail in April

GREENVILLE, N.C. (WNCT) The 14th Annual PirateFest is happening in Uptown Greenville on April 17th and 18th, 2020.

Returning this year, pirates of all ages will enjoy two days of spinning fun at the carnival at Five Points Plaza.

PirateFest kicks off Friday, April 17th from 5 p.m.m to 9 p.m. with Buccaneer Bash, a live music concert and wristband night at the carnival.

On Saturday, April 18th, PirateFest begins at 11 a.m. with the Parade of Pirates.

The celebration takes place along Evans St. from 5th to 1st Street and on the Town Common in Uptown Greenville.

Meredith Hawke, Interim Executive Director of Uptown Greenville says, “Join us for two days of piratical tomfoolery at Greenville’s signature community event. PirateFest continues to bring a weekend of family-friendly activities and all-day entertainment. Visitors are encouraged to walk the plank in the heart of the Emerald City!”

Organized by Uptown Greenville, Pitt County Arts Council at Emerge, the City of Greenville, and the Greenville-Pitt County Convention & Visitors Bureau, PirateFest will showcase the best of the region, from artists to restaurants, to unique recreational activities.