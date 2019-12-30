The Collective Society honors Halifax County educators

ENFIELD, N.C. (WNCT) Halifax County community organization The Collective Society paid tribute to teachers from Halifax County schools Saturday at The Collective Center.

The event served as a fundraiser for the district’s teachers.

More than 200 people attended the black-tie event and approximately $700 was raised from ticket sales.

A separate raffle and silent auction also took place to add to that total.

The Collective Center is owned by PNC Arena/Carolina Hurricanes Vice President Larry B. Perkins.

During the event, Perkins said, “This is a dream come true for me,” he said with a smile. “It means so much to see so many people here supporting this cause.”

Halifax County Schools’ Teachers of the Year were honored at Saturday night’s event.

Former Enfield educator Dr. Willa Cofield and former N.C. Senator Angela Bryant was also honored at the gala.