The Salvation Army gives out thousands of presents through Angel Tree program

GREENVILLE, N.C. (WNCT) – Thousand of toys were distributed to families in Pitt County Wednesday through The Salvation Army’s Angel Tree program.

The Angel Tree program takes place every year during the Christmas season.

The Salvation Army places trees around town with a child’s wish list on it. Community members then take one of the cards and purchase the items.

This week, those gifts were dropped off at The Salvation Army in Greenville.

Staff members spent the greater portion of Wednesday giving those bags of toys to nearly 500 families impacting more than one thousand children.

“They may not realize that their family has gone through a rough time. They may have not realized that their father has lost a job or they have had sickness that has pulled their parents away from work and we would not want them to go back to child care or to school without being able to celebrate Christmas or talk about the toys that they got. We want them to be like every other child,” said Major Ken Morris, Pastor/Corps Officer, The Salvation Army.

Families had to pre-apply for this distribution event.