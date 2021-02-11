They call themselves the ‘Queens of King St.’ and they’re hosting Yardi Gras

NEW BERN, N.C. (WNCT) – King Street is home to a group of neighbors that aren’t afraid of having some fun.
They call themselves the ‘Queens of King Street’ and this year they are bringing a New Orleans celebration to the east.
It is called Yardi Gras.
Home owner Meghan Millea says it’s way to celebrate Mardi Gras COVID-19 safe!
Every neighbor on the street went full out, decorating their homes in true Mardi Gras fashion.
I used to always say king street was the best street in the world now I think it’s the best street in the world.Ann Henson
The decor will be up until February 18, take a drive or a walk by and get into the LA spirit before or during fat Tuesday!
SEE VIA FACEBOOK LIVE: