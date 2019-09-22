Thomas’ TD return helps NC State beats Ball State 34-23

North Carolina State’s Matthew McKay (7) scrambles away from Ball State’s Shannon Hall (56) during the first half of an NCAA college football game in Raleigh, N.C., Saturday, Sept. 21, 2019. (AP Photo/Karl B DeBlaker)

RALEIGH, N.C. (AP) — Thayer Thomas and North Carolina State’s special teams came up with big enough plays to offset the Wolfpack’s sputtering second-half offense Saturday night.

Thomas had a 76-yard punt return for a touchdown in the third quarter while Max Fisher blocked a fourth-quarter punt to set up another score, helping the Wolfpack beat Ball State 34-23.

Malik Dunlap recovered Fisher’s block, putting the Wolfpack at the Cardinals’ 7-yard line. Matthew McKay scored on a keeper three plays later at the 8:41 mark to help the Wolfpack stay in control.

I feel like the special teams the second half really won us the game, Thomas said.

He wouldn’t find much argument from coach Dave Doeren or his teammates, either. Not with how little N.C. State’s offense managed in the final 30 minutes.

N.C. State completed only two passes and had 104 total yards after halftime. The good news, at least, was the Wolfpack (3-1) had pushed ahead for good in the second quarter to lead 20-7 at the break, then got Thomas’ run to the end zone to go up 20.

There wasn’t a lot to highlight beyond that, other than Fisher’s block.

“They definitely changed the momentum of the game,” McKay said of the special teams. “We just had to capitalize and go score” after the blocked punt.

McKay also ran for a second-quarter TD for N.C. State (3-1), which turned away the Cardinals’ last best push on Chris Ingram’s end-zone interception with 3:43 left.

Justin Hall and Caleb Huntley ran for scores for Ball State (1-3), which entered with one of the nation’s top passing attacks behind Drew Plitt. Plitt threw for 333 yards but failed to connect for a score for the first time this year.