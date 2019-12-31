Tips lead to arrest of New Bern man on drug charges

Live Now
NEW BERN, N.C. (WNCT) A man has been charged after tips lead New Bern Police Department on a search.

On Christmas day, officials said a concerned citizen called the tips line and reported suspicious activity and the caller suspected drug activity at 3010 Westminster Dr. Apartment A.

On December 30, officials reported to the residence and developed a search.

During the search multiple packages of heroin and packaging material were located, officials said.

61-year-old Jack D. Hudson was arrested and charged with:

  • Possession with the intent to sell and deliver a schedule 1 controlled
  • Substance and possession of drug paraphernalia.

Hudson is currently placed in the Craven County jail with a $5,000 bond.

