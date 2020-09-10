Tourism and Development Authority to take over Lenoir Co. Visitor’s Center

KINSTON, N.C. (WNCT) – Lenoir County will lease the visitor’s center in Kinston to the county’s tourism and development authority.

It’s an effort to attract visitors to Lenoir County and keep them in the area for a couple nights.

For many years, Lenoir County ran the visitor’s center located on Highway 70.

Now, the Kinston-Lenoir County Tourism and Development Authority (TDA) will take the reigns.

“We’re going to try to utilize this facility to try to tell all the stories in Kinston and Lenoir County,” said Gram Spear, former TDA chairman and current board member. “There are a lot of them and they’re great stories.”

TDA is making plans to showcase the African American Music Trail, the Civil and Revolutionary Wars and the famous athletes and actors from the area.

“We’ve got a lot of stuff we want to put–even though it’s a good-sized building–we’re going to stuff it all in there,” said Spear. “We’ve got a big story to tell and we’re excited about being able to tell it.”

Board members are also looking to put public art in place of the Confederate statue that once stood near the center.

This agreement will be finalized in the next few weeks after the county and TDA board vote to approve the plan.