Town of Hobgood to host Fourth of July celebration, fireworks display

Halifax County, N.C. (WNCT) – The town of Hobgood in Halifax County will host a Fourth of July celebration and fireworks display Saturday evening. The display is being hosted by the Hobgood Revitalization Committee.

Join your neighbors as we celebrate the birthday of our USA! There will be music and several food trucks with burgers, BBQ chicken plates, hot dogs, nachos, tacos, cheese steaks, curly fries, funnel cakes, shaved ice, and other delicious options. Veterans recognition ceremony at 9 pm. All visitors must observe social distancing guidelines. Hobgood Revitalization Committee

The celebration will be at 6 pm – 9:30 pm at The Depot.