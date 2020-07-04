Breaking News
Attention: WNCT/Channel 9 moves to a different frequency. Click here for more.
Live Now
Click here to watch the latest 9 On Your Side newscasts

Town of Hobgood to host Fourth of July celebration, fireworks display

Top Stories

by:

Posted: / Updated:
Fireworks Fourth of July_237957

Halifax County, N.C. (WNCT) – The town of Hobgood in Halifax County will host a Fourth of July celebration and fireworks display Saturday evening. The display is being hosted by the Hobgood Revitalization Committee.

Join your neighbors as we celebrate the birthday of our USA! There will be music and several food trucks with burgers, BBQ chicken plates, hot dogs, nachos, tacos, cheese steaks, curly fries, funnel cakes, shaved ice, and other delicious options. Veterans recognition ceremony at 9 pm. All visitors must observe social distancing guidelines.

Hobgood Revitalization Committee

The celebration will be at 6 pm – 9:30 pm at The Depot.

Copyright 2020 Nexstar Broadcasting, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Share this story

LKQD Outstream

Trending Stories

news-app-download-apple-350x50news-app-download-android-350x50

WNCT-TV