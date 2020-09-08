Town of Washington attracts Labor Day Weekend visitors

WASHINGTON, N.C. (WNCT) – The Labor Day Weekend is over, and people are about to begin a shortened work and school week.

Many people spent their weekend jostling for space on beaches, but some found less crowded destinations.

This year, some chose to stay away from swarms on the sand and head to Washington for a more spacious place to spend the holiday weekend.

For some, it’s about tradition.

“We always comes down with some friends of ours that have a place down here in Washington and we spend Memorial Day and Labor Day here,” said Lindsay Marrow.

For others, it’s a way to be on the water, while avoiding crowded beaches.

“We feel better just being here where there are less people,” said Janice Howard.

No matter the reason, many people came to Washington for the holiday weekend to fish, boat and walk along the waterfront.

“Washington is a real gem here in Eastern North Carolina with the waterfront here,” said Everett Jackson. “It’s just a really nice place.”

Many families are taking extra precautions this year due to COVID-19.

“We’re just kind of staying to ourselves,” said Marrow. “We’re not docking anywhere really. Just kind of staying within our group of people that we came with.”

Howard chose to come to Washington because she didn’t think it would be crowded.

“Not a lot of people around,” she said. “We just thought it was something nice to do just to get away from home for a little while.”