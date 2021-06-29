Town of Williamston to hold First Friday’s event this weekend

WILLIAMSTON, N.C. (WNCT) – The Town of Williamston is gearing up for its First Friday’s of the month.

The community event offers fun for all those to attend. There will be local bands playing and food trucks for people to get something to eat. The town also hosts a small business weekend during the first Friday from Friday to Sunday, which happens to fall on the Fourth of July weekend.

Town leaders said the events help increase foot traffic in the downtown area and help boost economy.

“You can stay and listen to a little bit of music then you can walk around you can hop into some of our retail stores. You can pop over for a drink at the Hook Hand brewery. You can come back for some music. You can really make a night of it which is our goal. That’s what we want people to do,” said Zach Dickerson, planning & downtown coordinator, Town of Williamston.

Both events will be this Friday, in downtown Williamston, from 7-9 p.m. The Martin County Ramblers will be performing. Admission is free and you are asked to bring a chair.