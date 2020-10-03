Trump’s COVID-19 diagnosis is not swaying NC mask skeptics

RALEIGH, N.C. (WNCN) — President Donald Trump’s COVID-19 diagnosis isn’t swaying skeptics about their perception on the COVID-19 pandemic, or their personal habits about wearing masks to prevent the spread of the virus.

Joshua Flores is a strong supporter of President Trump– he campaigns by going into predominantly Latino communities and educating them about conservative values. Flores said he’s sending his prayers to the Trump family, but still refuses to wear a mask.

“As a big Trump supporter, we do wish and we do pray, our thoughts and prayers are with the President and First Lady of the United States,” said Flores, who was campaigning at the Lee County GOP Headquarters on Friday.

“I can’t put a mask on and I won’t put a mask on, that’s just my personal opinion. I’m gonna take a line right from Planned Parenthood’s little guidelines; it’s my body, my choice,” he added.

Flores isn’t the only one against wearing masks. Based on data from a previous New York Times/Dynata survey, in our coverage area, Lee County has the highest percentage of residents who don’t wear masks.

When asked “How often do you wear a mask in public when you expect to be within six feet of another person?,” 6.6 % of residents said never; 10.2 % said rarely; 8.1 % said sometimes; and 11.5 % said frequently.

Lisa Ragan tells CBS 17 she only wears a mask when she’s around someone who’s at risk or uncomfortable.

When asked if the President Trump’s COVID-19 diagnosis will change her mind about wearing a mask more often, Ragan said, “I will not. I am a firm believer in Jesus Christ; he’s a healer.”

The CDC says wearing a mask is one of the best ways to prevent the spread of COVID-19.