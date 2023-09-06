SNEADS FERRY, NC. (WNCT) — The Onslow County Sheriff’s Office arrested and charged two people on drug-related charges after a traffic stop last week.

On August 31, the Onslow County Sheriff’s Office Drug Enforcement Unit conducted a traffic stop on a vehicle operated by Ryan Grappo in the Sneads Ferry area. During the traffic stop, the passenger, McKena Maze Textor, hid a trafficking quantity of Fentanyl and Methamphetamine, which was later located and seized.

As a result of the investigation, the following drug-related items were seized by deputies: 8 grams of Fentanyl, 21.5 grams of Methamphetamine; 2.8 grams of Cocaine; 18 dosage units of Alprazolam; 6 dosage units of Klonopin; and $2,618.00 US currency was seized as assets of the illegal drug trade.

Grappo, 39, of Hickory Road, Sneads Ferry, and Textor, 22, also of Hickory Road, Sneads Ferry, were arrested. Their charges include:

Ryan Grappo

Felony – Trafficking Opium/Heroin (3 counts)

F- PWIMSD Methamphetamine

F- Manufacture Methamphetamine

F- PWIMSD Cocaine

F – Maintain a Vehicle for Controlled Substances

F – Manufacture a Schedule II Controlled Substance

F – PWIMSD Schedule II Controlled Substance

F – Conspire to Traffic Opium/Heroin

Misdemeanor – Simple Possession of a Schedule IV CS

M – Possess Drug Paraphernalia

M – Driving While License Revoked

BOND: $130,000 Secured

McKena Textor

Felony – Trafficking Opium/Heroin (3 counts)

F- PWIMSD Methamphetamine

F- Manufacture Methamphetamine

F- PWIMSD Cocaine

F – Maintain a Vehicle for Controlled Substances

F – Manufacture a Schedule II Controlled Substance

F – PWIMSD Schedule II Controlled Substance

F – Conspire to Traffic Opium/Heroin

Misdemeanor – Simple Possession of a Schedule IV CS

M – Possess Drug Paraphernalia

M – Allow Unlicensed to Drive

BOND: $100,000 Secured