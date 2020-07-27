UNC Board of Governors greenlight ECU warehouse district revitalization project

GREENVILLE, N.C. (WNCT) East Carolina University is moving forward with a plan to revitalize Greenville’s warehouse district after a decision by the UNC System Board of Governors.

The governors recently approved a lease on the project which involves three warehouses. ECU is working with developer Elliot Sidewalk Communities. The developer will find business partners to occupy those buildings. It’s an effort to promote and encourage economic development.

“That includes activities that the university and our students are very interested and involved in so, for example, we would encourage things like advanced manufacturing in those areas but opportunities for students to be involved and to learn,” said Dr. Sara Thorndike, MBA, CPA, EDD, Vice Chancellor for Administration and Finance.

Currently, ECU is working on contracts with the developer. The company will begin construction once those agreements are done.