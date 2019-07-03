Understanding veteran PTSD during the 4th of July

Although the fourth of July is a holiday we celebrate with fireworks, it can be stressful to veterans who suffer from the effects of Post-Traumatic Stress Disorder.

The fourth of July is a time of celebration, but the fireworks can trigger PTSD among our veterans.

In a PTSD episode, it can create a flashback to war-making them feel like it is happening all over again.

Symptoms can range from withdraw to anxiety.

Understanding the symptoms and being sensitive can help veterans who are family or friends.

Veterans with PTSD before the fourth of July should surround themselves with positive people, get resources or counseling to cope with it, and get far away from the fireworks or any abrupt noises.

Veterans with PTSD should find a safe and calm place to avoid an episode.

Those that suffer PTSD need to know that they are not alone and there are resources and techniques that can help them move forward in life.

For counseling check out Insight Therapeutic and Counseling Services.

For more information on PTSD with veterans check out the National Center for PTSD.