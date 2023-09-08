RALEIGH, N.C. (WNCT) — Barbara Chambers of Wingate took a chance on a $5 scratch-off and won a $200,000 prize.

Chambers bought her lucky More Money ticket from Xpress Mart on U.S. 74 in Wingate.

She arrived at lottery headquarters Wednesday to collect her prize and, after required state and federal tax withholdings, took home $142,501.

Four $200,000 prizes remain to be won in the game.

Ticket sales from scratch-off games make it possible for the lottery to raise $2.5 million a day on average for education. For details on how $16.4 million raised by the lottery made a difference in Union County last year, visit www.nclottery.com and click on the “Impact” section.