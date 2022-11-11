GREENVILLE, N.C. (WNCT) — The vaccine deployment in December 2020 signaled a turning point in the COVID-19 pandemic.

By the end of May 2021, 40% of the U.S. population was fully vaccinated. But as vaccination rates lagged over the summer, new surges of COVID-19 came, including Delta in the summer of 2021, and now the Omicron variant, which comprises the majority of cases in the U.S.

Researchers around the world have reported that Omicron is more transmissible than Delta, making breakthrough and repeat infections more likely.

The United States as of Nov. 8 reached over 1 million COVID-19-related deaths and 97.7 million COVID-19 cases, according to Johns Hopkins University. Currently, 68.5% of the population is fully vaccinated, and 8.4% of vaccinated people have received the most recently available bivalent booster doses.

Stacker compiled a list of the counties with highest COVID-19 infection rates in North Carolina using data from the U.S. Department of Health & Human Services and vaccination data from Covid Act Now. Counties are ranked by the highest infection rate per 100,000 residents within the week leading up to Nov. 3, 2022. Cumulative cases per 100,000 served as a tiebreaker.

Keep reading to see whether your county ranks among the highest COVID-19 infection rates in your state.

1 / 50Anthony Ricci // Shutterstock

#50. Henderson County, NC

– New cases per 100k in the past week: 79 (93 new cases, +9% change from previous week)

– Cumulative cases per 100k: 26,154 (30,709 total cases)

— 15.5% less cases per 100k residents than North Carolina

– Cumulative deaths per 100k: 302 (355 total deaths)

— 16.2% more deaths per 100k residents than North Carolina

– Population that is fully vaccinated: 59.7% (70,132 fully vaccinated)

2 / 50Indy beetle // Wikimedia Commons

#49. Rockingham County, NC

– New cases per 100k in the past week: 79 (72 new cases, +80% change from previous week)

– Cumulative cases per 100k: 28,454 (25,896 total cases)

— 8.1% less cases per 100k residents than North Carolina

– Cumulative deaths per 100k: 349 (318 total deaths)

— 34.2% more deaths per 100k residents than North Carolina

– Population that is fully vaccinated: 51.5% (46,889 fully vaccinated)

3 / 50Nolichuckyjake // Shutterstock

#48. Rutherford County, NC

– New cases per 100k in the past week: 79 (53 new cases, +66% change from previous week)

– Cumulative cases per 100k: 30,356 (20,347 total cases)

— 1.9% less cases per 100k residents than North Carolina

– Cumulative deaths per 100k: 625 (419 total deaths)

— 140.4% more deaths per 100k residents than North Carolina

– Population that is fully vaccinated: 42.5% (28,507 fully vaccinated)

4 / 50Ammodramus // Wikimedia Commons

#47. Johnston County, NC

– New cases per 100k in the past week: 81 (169 new cases, +78% change from previous week)

– Cumulative cases per 100k: 34,038 (71,255 total cases)

— 10.0% more cases per 100k residents than North Carolina

– Cumulative deaths per 100k: 230 (482 total deaths)

— 11.5% less deaths per 100k residents than North Carolina

– Population that is fully vaccinated: 55.1% (115,356 fully vaccinated)

5 / 50Indy beetle // Wikimedia Commons

#46. Harnett County, NC

– New cases per 100k in the past week: 85 (115 new cases, +125% change from previous week)

– Cumulative cases per 100k: 29,533 (40,158 total cases)

— 4.6% less cases per 100k residents than North Carolina

– Cumulative deaths per 100k: 268 (365 total deaths)

— 3.1% more deaths per 100k residents than North Carolina

– Population that is fully vaccinated: 43.4% (59,056 fully vaccinated)

6 / 50Nikola Spasic Photography // Shutterstock

#45. Pitt County, NC

– New cases per 100k in the past week: 86 (155 new cases, +146% change from previous week)

– Cumulative cases per 100k: 35,079 (63,403 total cases)

— 13.3% more cases per 100k residents than North Carolina

– Cumulative deaths per 100k: 153 (277 total deaths)

— 41.2% less deaths per 100k residents than North Carolina

– Population that is fully vaccinated: 54.5% (98,569 fully vaccinated)

7 / 50Canva

#44. Guilford County, NC

– New cases per 100k in the past week: 87 (465 new cases, +42% change from previous week)

– Cumulative cases per 100k: 27,590 (148,207 total cases)

— 10.9% less cases per 100k residents than North Carolina

– Cumulative deaths per 100k: 254 (1,362 total deaths)

— 2.3% less deaths per 100k residents than North Carolina

– Population that is fully vaccinated: 62.5% (335,571 fully vaccinated)

8 / 50digidreamgrafix // Shutterstock

#43. Mecklenburg County, NC

– New cases per 100k in the past week: 88 (979 new cases, +52% change from previous week)

– Cumulative cases per 100k: 31,021 (344,447 total cases)

— 0.2% more cases per 100k residents than North Carolina

– Cumulative deaths per 100k: 162 (1,801 total deaths)

— 37.7% less deaths per 100k residents than North Carolina

– Population that is fully vaccinated: 63.9% (709,669 fully vaccinated)

9 / 50Indy beetle // Wikimedia Commons

#42. Wayne County, NC

– New cases per 100k in the past week: 88 (108 new cases, +57% change from previous week)

– Cumulative cases per 100k: 31,512 (38,801 total cases)

— 1.8% more cases per 100k residents than North Carolina

– Cumulative deaths per 100k: 357 (439 total deaths)

— 37.3% more deaths per 100k residents than North Carolina

– Population that is fully vaccinated: 50.2% (61,817 fully vaccinated)

10 / 50Katangais // Wikimedia Commons

#41. Robeson County, NC

– New cases per 100k in the past week: 88 (115 new cases, -29% change from previous week)

– Cumulative cases per 100k: 37,503 (48,988 total cases)

— 21.2% more cases per 100k residents than North Carolina

– Cumulative deaths per 100k: 442 (577 total deaths)

— 70.0% more deaths per 100k residents than North Carolina

– Population that is fully vaccinated: 43.3% (56,564 fully vaccinated)

11 / 50Beckycafferylepage // Wikimedia Commons

#40. Union County, NC

– New cases per 100k in the past week: 89 (214 new cases, +42% change from previous week)

– Cumulative cases per 100k: 30,970 (74,284 total cases)

— 0.1% more cases per 100k residents than North Carolina

– Cumulative deaths per 100k: 215 (515 total deaths)

— 17.3% less deaths per 100k residents than North Carolina

– Population that is fully vaccinated: 55.5% (133,060 fully vaccinated)

12 / 50Upstateherd // Wikimedia Commons

#39. Gaston County, NC

– New cases per 100k in the past week: 89 (199 new cases, +49% change from previous week)

– Cumulative cases per 100k: 34,266 (76,938 total cases)

— 10.7% more cases per 100k residents than North Carolina

– Cumulative deaths per 100k: 416 (934 total deaths)

— 60.0% more deaths per 100k residents than North Carolina

– Population that is fully vaccinated: 50.8% (114,007 fully vaccinated)

13 / 50State Archives of North Carolina // Wikimedia Commons

#38. Edgecombe County, NC

– New cases per 100k in the past week: 93 (48 new cases, +71% change from previous week)

– Cumulative cases per 100k: 32,210 (16,579 total cases)

— 4.1% more cases per 100k residents than North Carolina

– Cumulative deaths per 100k: 338 (174 total deaths)

— 30.0% more deaths per 100k residents than North Carolina

– Population that is fully vaccinated: 48.3% (24,882 fully vaccinated)

14 / 50Upstateherd // Wikimedia Commons

#37. Lee County, NC

– New cases per 100k in the past week: 94 (58 new cases, +115% change from previous week)

– Cumulative cases per 100k: 30,802 (19,029 total cases)

— 0.5% less cases per 100k residents than North Carolina

– Cumulative deaths per 100k: 274 (169 total deaths)

— 5.4% more deaths per 100k residents than North Carolina

– Population that is fully vaccinated: 56.5% (34,908 fully vaccinated)

15 / 50Upstateherd // Wikimedia Commons

#36. Wilkes County, NC

– New cases per 100k in the past week: 95 (65 new cases, +59% change from previous week)

– Cumulative cases per 100k: 31,139 (21,303 total cases)

— 0.6% more cases per 100k residents than North Carolina

– Cumulative deaths per 100k: 425 (291 total deaths)

— 63.5% more deaths per 100k residents than North Carolina

– Population that is fully vaccinated: 47.3% (32,361 fully vaccinated)

16 / 50Travis K. Witt // Wikimedia Commons

#35. Iredell County, NC

– New cases per 100k in the past week: 95 (173 new cases, +94% change from previous week)

– Cumulative cases per 100k: 31,785 (57,787 total cases)

— 2.7% more cases per 100k residents than North Carolina

– Cumulative deaths per 100k: 286 (520 total deaths)

— 10.0% more deaths per 100k residents than North Carolina

– Population that is fully vaccinated: 53.7% (97,572 fully vaccinated)

17 / 50Washuotaku // Wikimedia Commons

#34. Lincoln County, NC

– New cases per 100k in the past week: 95 (82 new cases, -22% change from previous week)

– Cumulative cases per 100k: 33,184 (28,575 total cases)

— 7.2% more cases per 100k residents than North Carolina

– Cumulative deaths per 100k: 231 (199 total deaths)

— 11.2% less deaths per 100k residents than North Carolina

– Population that is fully vaccinated: 49.8% (42,877 fully vaccinated)

18 / 50Warren LeMay // Wikimedia Commons

#33. Alamance County, NC

– New cases per 100k in the past week: 95 (161 new cases, +115% change from previous week)

– Cumulative cases per 100k: 33,830 (57,345 total cases)

— 9.3% more cases per 100k residents than North Carolina

– Cumulative deaths per 100k: 316 (535 total deaths)

— 21.5% more deaths per 100k residents than North Carolina

– Population that is fully vaccinated: 60.4% (102,388 fully vaccinated)

19 / 50Dennis Brown // Wikimedia Commons

#32. Davidson County, NC

– New cases per 100k in the past week: 98 (164 new cases, +66% change from previous week)

– Cumulative cases per 100k: 31,076 (52,086 total cases)

— 0.4% more cases per 100k residents than North Carolina

– Cumulative deaths per 100k: 284 (476 total deaths)

— 9.2% more deaths per 100k residents than North Carolina

– Population that is fully vaccinated: 49.4% (82,775 fully vaccinated)

20 / 50Ceh2624 // Wikimedia Commons

#31. Davie County, NC

– New cases per 100k in the past week: 98 (42 new cases, +75% change from previous week)

– Cumulative cases per 100k: 32,110 (13,758 total cases)

— 3.7% more cases per 100k residents than North Carolina

– Cumulative deaths per 100k: 278 (119 total deaths)

— 6.9% more deaths per 100k residents than North Carolina

– Population that is fully vaccinated: 58.4% (25,030 fully vaccinated)

21 / 50KimWrenn // Wikimedia Commons

#30. Vance County, NC

– New cases per 100k in the past week: 99 (44 new cases, +193% change from previous week)

– Cumulative cases per 100k: 33,006 (14,699 total cases)

— 6.6% more cases per 100k residents than North Carolina

– Cumulative deaths per 100k: 294 (131 total deaths)

— 13.1% more deaths per 100k residents than North Carolina

– Population that is fully vaccinated: 58.9% (26,253 fully vaccinated)

22 / 50Upstateherd // Wikimedia Commons

#29. Mitchell County, NC

– New cases per 100k in the past week: 100 (15 new cases, +25% change from previous week)

– Cumulative cases per 100k: 29,798 (4,459 total cases)

— 3.7% less cases per 100k residents than North Carolina

– Cumulative deaths per 100k: 281 (42 total deaths)

— 8.1% more deaths per 100k residents than North Carolina

– Population that is fully vaccinated: 49.0% (7,330 fully vaccinated)

23 / 50Indy beetle // Wikimedia Commons

#28. Greene County, NC

– New cases per 100k in the past week: 100 (21 new cases, +62% change from previous week)

– Cumulative cases per 100k: 32,213 (6,787 total cases)

— 4.1% more cases per 100k residents than North Carolina

– Cumulative deaths per 100k: 361 (76 total deaths)

— 38.8% more deaths per 100k residents than North Carolina

– Population that is fully vaccinated: 67.2% (14,154 fully vaccinated)

24 / 50Sean Pavone // Shutterstock

#27. Durham County, NC

– New cases per 100k in the past week: 102 (328 new cases, +110% change from previous week)

– Cumulative cases per 100k: 29,852 (95,971 total cases)

— 3.6% less cases per 100k residents than North Carolina

– Cumulative deaths per 100k: 118 (379 total deaths)

— 54.6% less deaths per 100k residents than North Carolina

– Population that is fully vaccinated: 73.1% (234,923 fully vaccinated)

25 / 50Canva

#26. Pasquotank County, NC

– New cases per 100k in the past week: 103 (41 new cases, +8% change from previous week)

– Cumulative cases per 100k: 25,060 (9,980 total cases)

— 19.0% less cases per 100k residents than North Carolina

– Cumulative deaths per 100k: 336 (134 total deaths)

— 29.2% more deaths per 100k residents than North Carolina

– Population that is fully vaccinated: 53.4% (21,266 fully vaccinated)

26 / 50Nagel Photography // Shutterstock

#25. Buncombe County, NC

– New cases per 100k in the past week: 103 (268 new cases, +72% change from previous week)

– Cumulative cases per 100k: 25,333 (66,168 total cases)

— 18.2% less cases per 100k residents than North Carolina

– Cumulative deaths per 100k: 252 (658 total deaths)

— 3.1% less deaths per 100k residents than North Carolina

– Population that is fully vaccinated: 67.1% (175,205 fully vaccinated)

27 / 50Susan C. Griffin // Wikimedia Commons

#24. Perquimans County, NC

– New cases per 100k in the past week: 104 (14 new cases, +133% change from previous week)

– Cumulative cases per 100k: 24,467 (3,294 total cases)

— 20.9% less cases per 100k residents than North Carolina

– Cumulative deaths per 100k: 193 (26 total deaths)

— 25.8% less deaths per 100k residents than North Carolina

– Population that is fully vaccinated: 46.1% (6,206 fully vaccinated)

28 / 50MarkVanDykePhotography // Shutterstock

#23. Dare County, NC

– New cases per 100k in the past week: 105 (39 new cases, +77% change from previous week)

– Cumulative cases per 100k: 25,229 (9,337 total cases)

— 18.5% less cases per 100k residents than North Carolina

– Cumulative deaths per 100k: 84 (31 total deaths)

— 67.7% less deaths per 100k residents than North Carolina

– Population that is fully vaccinated: 73.6% (27,241 fully vaccinated)

29 / 50David Byron Keener // Shutterstock

#22. Beaufort County, NC

– New cases per 100k in the past week: 106 (50 new cases, +28% change from previous week)

– Cumulative cases per 100k: 32,587 (15,314 total cases)

— 5.3% more cases per 100k residents than North Carolina

– Cumulative deaths per 100k: 387 (182 total deaths)

— 48.8% more deaths per 100k residents than North Carolina

– Population that is fully vaccinated: 55.7% (26,195 fully vaccinated)

30 / 50KAD Photo // Shutterstock

#21. Moore County, NC

– New cases per 100k in the past week: 107 (108 new cases, +80% change from previous week)

– Cumulative cases per 100k: 29,304 (29,562 total cases)

— 5.3% less cases per 100k residents than North Carolina

– Cumulative deaths per 100k: 359 (362 total deaths)

— 38.1% more deaths per 100k residents than North Carolina

– Population that is fully vaccinated: 59.1% (59,614 fully vaccinated)

31 / 50digidreamgrafix // Shutterstock

#20. Graham County, NC

– New cases per 100k in the past week: 107 (9 new cases, +12% change from previous week)

– Cumulative cases per 100k: 32,994 (2,785 total cases)

— 6.6% more cases per 100k residents than North Carolina

– Cumulative deaths per 100k: 367 (31 total deaths)

— 41.2% more deaths per 100k residents than North Carolina

– Population that is fully vaccinated: 46.7% (3,942 fully vaccinated)

32 / 50Kenneth C. Zirkel // Wikimedia Commons

#19. Stanly County, NC

– New cases per 100k in the past week: 107 (67 new cases, -7% change from previous week)

– Cumulative cases per 100k: 36,027 (22,627 total cases)

— 16.4% more cases per 100k residents than North Carolina

– Cumulative deaths per 100k: 452 (284 total deaths)

— 73.8% more deaths per 100k residents than North Carolina

– Population that is fully vaccinated: 44.9% (28,218 fully vaccinated)

33 / 50Wasrts // Wikimedia Commons

#18. Yadkin County, NC

– New cases per 100k in the past week: 109 (41 new cases, +14% change from previous week)

– Cumulative cases per 100k: 36,982 (13,930 total cases)

— 19.5% more cases per 100k residents than North Carolina

– Cumulative deaths per 100k: 353 (133 total deaths)

— 35.8% more deaths per 100k residents than North Carolina

– Population that is fully vaccinated: 50.1% (18,870 fully vaccinated)

34 / 50aceshot1 // Shutterstock

#17. Currituck County, NC

– New cases per 100k in the past week: 112 (31 new cases, -6% change from previous week)

– Cumulative cases per 100k: 21,514 (5,973 total cases)

— 30.5% less cases per 100k residents than North Carolina

– Cumulative deaths per 100k: 144 (40 total deaths)

— 44.6% less deaths per 100k residents than North Carolina

– Population that is fully vaccinated: 44.2% (12,277 fully vaccinated)

35 / 50KAD Photo // Shutterstock

#16. Chatham County, NC

– New cases per 100k in the past week: 114 (85 new cases, +130% change from previous week)

– Cumulative cases per 100k: 22,277 (16,590 total cases)

— 28.0% less cases per 100k residents than North Carolina

– Cumulative deaths per 100k: 172 (128 total deaths)

— 33.8% less deaths per 100k residents than North Carolina

– Population that is fully vaccinated: 61.1% (45,473 fully vaccinated)

36 / 50State Archives of North Carolina Raleigh, NC // Wikimedia Commons

#15. Sampson County, NC

– New cases per 100k in the past week: 115 (73 new cases, +143% change from previous week)

– Cumulative cases per 100k: 34,926 (22,189 total cases)

— 12.8% more cases per 100k residents than North Carolina

– Cumulative deaths per 100k: 323 (205 total deaths)

— 24.2% more deaths per 100k residents than North Carolina

– Population that is fully vaccinated: 52.6% (33,398 fully vaccinated)

37 / 50Limozine // Wikimedia Commons

#14. Polk County, NC

– New cases per 100k in the past week: 116 (24 new cases, +71% change from previous week)

– Cumulative cases per 100k: 22,230 (4,607 total cases)

— 28.2% less cases per 100k residents than North Carolina

– Cumulative deaths per 100k: 333 (69 total deaths)

— 28.1% more deaths per 100k residents than North Carolina

– Population that is fully vaccinated: 41.2% (8,533 fully vaccinated)

38 / 50Sean Pavone // Shutterstock

#13. Forsyth County, NC

– New cases per 100k in the past week: 116 (443 new cases, +118% change from previous week)

– Cumulative cases per 100k: 30,323 (115,923 total cases)

— 2.0% less cases per 100k residents than North Carolina

– Cumulative deaths per 100k: 239 (915 total deaths)

— 8.1% less deaths per 100k residents than North Carolina

– Population that is fully vaccinated: 63.2% (241,539 fully vaccinated)

39 / 50G Keith Hall // Wikimedia Commons

#12. Surry County, NC

– New cases per 100k in the past week: 116 (83 new cases, +57% change from previous week)

– Cumulative cases per 100k: 36,524 (26,218 total cases)

— 18.0% more cases per 100k residents than North Carolina

– Cumulative deaths per 100k: 554 (398 total deaths)

— 113.1% more deaths per 100k residents than North Carolina

– Population that is fully vaccinated: 50.9% (36,505 fully vaccinated)

40 / 50Indy beetle // Wikimedia Commons

#11. Northampton County, NC

– New cases per 100k in the past week: 118 (23 new cases, +92% change from previous week)

– Cumulative cases per 100k: 27,917 (5,439 total cases)

— 9.8% less cases per 100k residents than North Carolina

– Cumulative deaths per 100k: 472 (92 total deaths)

— 81.5% more deaths per 100k residents than North Carolina

– Population that is fully vaccinated: 44.6% (8,683 fully vaccinated)

41 / 50Canva

#10. Hyde County, NC

– New cases per 100k in the past week: 122 (6 new cases, 0% change from previous week)

– Cumulative cases per 100k: 32,975 (1,628 total cases)

— 6.5% more cases per 100k residents than North Carolina

– Cumulative deaths per 100k: 284 (14 total deaths)

— 9.2% more deaths per 100k residents than North Carolina

– Population that is fully vaccinated: 68.2% (3,367 fully vaccinated)

42 / 50Nolichuckyjake // Shutterstock

#9. Catawba County, NC

– New cases per 100k in the past week: 123 (196 new cases, +30% change from previous week)

– Cumulative cases per 100k: 35,698 (56,957 total cases)

— 15.3% more cases per 100k residents than North Carolina

– Cumulative deaths per 100k: 409 (652 total deaths)

— 57.3% more deaths per 100k residents than North Carolina

– Population that is fully vaccinated: 54.9% (87,621 fully vaccinated)

43 / 50Cecouchman // Wikimedia Commons

#8. Halifax County, NC

– New cases per 100k in the past week: 130 (65 new cases, +91% change from previous week)

– Cumulative cases per 100k: 34,703 (17,355 total cases)

— 12.1% more cases per 100k residents than North Carolina

– Cumulative deaths per 100k: 398 (199 total deaths)

— 53.1% more deaths per 100k residents than North Carolina

– Population that is fully vaccinated: 54.2% (27,096 fully vaccinated)

44 / 50EbonyEaton // Wikimedia Commons

#7. Granville County, NC

– New cases per 100k in the past week: 131 (79 new cases, +132% change from previous week)

– Cumulative cases per 100k: 29,921 (18,085 total cases)

— 3.3% less cases per 100k residents than North Carolina

– Cumulative deaths per 100k: 207 (125 total deaths)

— 20.4% less deaths per 100k residents than North Carolina

– Population that is fully vaccinated: 63.3% (38,256 fully vaccinated)

45 / 50Nolichuckyjake // Shutterstock

#6. Caldwell County, NC

– New cases per 100k in the past week: 131 (108 new cases, +8% change from previous week)

– Cumulative cases per 100k: 33,806 (27,781 total cases)

— 9.2% more cases per 100k residents than North Carolina

– Cumulative deaths per 100k: 415 (341 total deaths)

— 59.6% more deaths per 100k residents than North Carolina

– Population that is fully vaccinated: 48.0% (39,479 fully vaccinated)

46 / 50George Dukin // Shutterstock

#5. Clay County, NC

– New cases per 100k in the past week: 134 (15 new cases, +25% change from previous week)

– Cumulative cases per 100k: 28,101 (3,156 total cases)

— 9.2% less cases per 100k residents than North Carolina

– Cumulative deaths per 100k: 445 (50 total deaths)

— 71.2% more deaths per 100k residents than North Carolina

– Population that is fully vaccinated: 47.5% (5,333 fully vaccinated)

47 / 50Canva

#4. Haywood County, NC

– New cases per 100k in the past week: 136 (85 new cases, +215% change from previous week)

– Cumulative cases per 100k: 25,829 (16,096 total cases)

— 16.5% less cases per 100k residents than North Carolina

– Cumulative deaths per 100k: 393 (245 total deaths)

— 51.2% more deaths per 100k residents than North Carolina

– Population that is fully vaccinated: 58.1% (36,191 fully vaccinated)

48 / 50Jacalyn Engler // Wikimedia Commons

#3. Stokes County, NC

– New cases per 100k in the past week: 138 (63 new cases, +174% change from previous week)

– Cumulative cases per 100k: 30,760 (14,024 total cases)

— 0.6% less cases per 100k residents than North Carolina

– Cumulative deaths per 100k: 432 (197 total deaths)

— 66.2% more deaths per 100k residents than North Carolina

– Population that is fully vaccinated: 48.1% (21,915 fully vaccinated)

49 / 50HarmonyReignPope // Wikimedia Commons

#2. Tyrrell County, NC

– New cases per 100k in the past week: 149 (6 new cases, +500% change from previous week)

– Cumulative cases per 100k: 28,785 (1,156 total cases)

— 7.0% less cases per 100k residents than North Carolina

– Cumulative deaths per 100k: 224 (9 total deaths)

— 13.8% less deaths per 100k residents than North Carolina

– Population that is fully vaccinated: 49.7% (1,995 fully vaccinated)

50 / 50Brian Stansberry // Wikimedia Commons

#1. Swain County, NC

– New cases per 100k in the past week: 154 (22 new cases, +144% change from previous week)

– Cumulative cases per 100k: 31,946 (4,559 total cases)

— 3.2% more cases per 100k residents than North Carolina

– Cumulative deaths per 100k: 371 (53 total deaths)

— 42.7% more deaths per 100k residents than North Carolina

– Population that is fully vaccinated: 58.4% (8,339 fully vaccinated)