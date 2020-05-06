Update on pedestrian bridge at Town Common

GREENVILLE, N.C. (WNCT) – Repair work continues on the pedestrian bridge at the East end of the Town Common.

The bridge has been completely repainted. Now, crews are working on new concrete flooring to replace the wooden decking.

The improvements are necessary because the bridge was deteriorating, according to Greenville PIO Brock Letchworth.

“Then after that, we’ll have some lighting added to the bridge we hope to be able to host some different types of events there in the future things like dinners socials,” said Letchworth.

Bridge improvements should be done by mid June.