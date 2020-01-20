UPDATE: Town Creek Culvert soon to enter next phase, will shut down popular intersection

GREENVILLE, N.C. (WNCT) – The Town Creek Culvert project in Uptown Greenville will soon enter into the next phase of construction.

The project, which began in March of 2018, is still months away from total completion.

Currently, the main portion of construction is at the intersection of Reade Circle and Cotanche St; however, that is set to wrap up at the end of the month, early February.

Next, the project will move west to the intersection of Evans St. and Reade Circle. This intersection will be shut down for months, according to city officials.

“The fact that Cotanche will be open will help alleviate the fact that the intersection here at Evans will close,” said Jordan Anders, City of Greenville Communications Specialist. “It [Cotanche St.] will provide another artery into the Uptown district because it is not ideal obviously for this intersection [Evans St.].”

City officials will host a public input meeting on Thurs. Jan. 30 at 5 p.m. in the city council chambers to discuss the next phase. Business owners are encouraged to attend.

“They have been fantastic to work with and have been really patient with obviously the kind of the hassle and some of the headaches of what the traffic has been as this project has come through here,” said Anders.

The project is expected to tackle the ongoing water drainage issue in the district. Crews have been replacing older culverts with much larger, newer ones.

The entire project is expected to wrap up late summer, early fall. City officials say this time frame is subject to change depending on the weather.