Uptown Greenville bars adapt to New Year’s Eve during pandemic

GREENVILLE, N.C. (WNCT) – New Year’s Eve is right around the corner, but celebrations will look different this year due to COVID-19 restrictions.

There won’t be large crowds gathering at Uptown Greenville bars to watch the ball drop at midnight this year. But owners say that isn’t stopping them from ringing in the New Year.

“People still want to go out,” said Tony Frazier, owner of Fifth Street Distillery. “They still want to drink on New Year’s.”

In a normal year, Fifth Street would be full of people.

“We’d be open until 2:00 A.M.,” said Frazier. “Drinking and ringing in the New Year like you should be able to.”

That won’t be the case this year thanks to COVID restrictions. Bars and restaurants must stop serving alcohol at 9:00 P.M. per Governor Roy Cooper’s modified stay-at-home order. There’s also a statewide 10:00 P.M. curfew.

“Will it be what we used to have last year? No,” he said. “Will sales be like they were last year? No.”

But Frazier says the curfew won’t stop people from celebrating.

“Everybody’s going to go out,” he said. “Start at the bars and then they’re going to go to a house party.”

Many Uptown bars will ring in the New Year earlier than normal, in order to comply with the governor’s orders.

“We’re going to do kind of a day party and stay open,” said Frazier. “Probably open around 2:00 P.M. and be open all day.”

But the owners of Christy’s Euro Pub says she won’t be opening at all for the holiday.

“It didn’t seem fair to my staff,” said Tandi Wilson. “We just didn’t feel like monetarily it would be worth it to do something earlier, especially since it’s on a Thursday.”

Wilson also owns Dickinson Avenue Public House. She’s hopeful for a New Year’s Eve crowd at the restaurant.

“Normally, people like to have late dinners on New Year’s Eve because they try to stay up,” she said. “I think we might have earlier reservations than we normally do.”

The modified stay-at-home order is set to expire January 8, but Governor Cooper has warned he will add more restrictions if COVID trends aren’t heading in the right direction after the holidays.