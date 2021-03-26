Uptown Greenville business owners react to state’s loosening restrictions

GREENVILLE, N.C. (WNCT) — North Carolina is officially in its next phase of reopening.

That means several businesses can increase capacity and ditch the alcohol sales curfew. Uptown Greenville owners are happy to get back to business and hopeful the relaxed restrictions will bring more people out and about.

“We’re ready to be back to normal and a lot of other people are,” said Brianna Long, general manager at Pitt Street Brewing Company.

As of Friday, breweries and restaurants can have 75 percent capacity, and bars can have 50 percent.

“We have arranged a little bit of our seating to have a little bit more, but we’re still doing six feet spacing on our seating,” said Long.

Long said lifting the alcohol curfew is the biggest news.

“It’s kind of everything for us in the bar industry and the breweries and people come out later in the day,” she said. “As the day goes on, we get busier. So having that extra hour being open is really meaningful to us.”

Businesses no longer have to stop serving alcohol at 11:00. Pitt Street will stay open until midnight on Fridays and Saturdays.

“We haven’t been able to stay open until our normal hours in quite a while, so we’re looking forward to that,” said Long.

The brewery will still follow COVID precautions.

“We’re still requiring masks to be worn anytime you’re standing or not actively drinking a beer,” said Long. “We’re still doing hourly sanitation on all surfaces.”

Long said loosening restrictions is a step in the right direction.

“Getting back to a little bit of normalcy, but we’re excited,” she said.

Governor Roy Cooper is not lifting the mandatory mask mandate. Uptown business owners are hopeful all restrictions will be lifted by summer or early fall.

