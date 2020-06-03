Uptown Greenville business owners continue to recover from Sunday riot

GREENVILLE, N.C. (WNCT) – “Last night it was very quiet the police were out in force,” said Jimmy Williams, co-owner of Molly’s Community Cafe.

Police will be back for the second night of a curfew following Sunday’s Uptown Greenville riot. On Tuesday, many buildings still show the scars of the chaos including the Pitt County Courthouse.

“Sunday, we got really lucky even though they were at the courthouse we got passed by,” said Williams.

Vandals destroyed two flag poles and a door at the Pitt County Courthouse. There’s graffiti spray-painted on a confederate monument in front of the courthouse. Rioters broke windows at the Taft building.

Molly’s Community Cafe is right next to the courthouse but escaped the destruction. Williams now has his windows boarded up as a precaution but is using this change to give people a voice.

“We are going to paint it white and allow anybody any people of color or any other minorities who feel like they don’t have a voice we want to give them a place where they can put their message out there and get a voice,” he said.

Sunday night’s riot caused so much damage and Williams understands that pain can boil into anger.

“As much as I don’t like the anger I think everybody’s attention should be focused on the people. Destruction of property should be that ‘Oh it’s really sad that property was destroyed or broken but its horrible that person was killed,” Williams said.