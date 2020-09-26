Uptown Greenville restaurants excited for ECU football’s return

GREENVILLE, N.C. (WNCT) – Pirate fans will finally get to see ECU’s football team play this weekend.

Only 350 parents are allowed in the stands, so what does that mean for everyone else?

In Uptown Greenville, business owners are excited for Saturday’s game and hopeful for a bump in sales.

Football season in Greenville will look different this year.

“There will be less away fans in attendance and coming through to eat, but we’re still hoping we get a lot of support from the people that are still in town and the students and the alumni that are coming into town,” said Andrew Kirchner, owner of The Blackened Kraken.

Business owners are hopeful that the empty stands will lead to more customers coming to watch the game at their restaurants.

A manager at A.J. McMurphy’s says this game will set a precedent for the rest of the season.

“Tomorrow is really going to be the tell tale sign for restaurants that are going to be televising the ECU games this season,” said Summer Evans.

Either way, restaurant owners are looking forward to a great season.

Kickoff for Saturday’s game is at noon, as the Pirates take on UCF.