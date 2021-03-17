Uptown Greenville’s initiative to support local this St. Patrick’s Day

GREENVILLE, N.C. (WNCT) — Many people celebrated St. Patrick’s Day this year, as COVID cases in North Carolina continue to drop.

Uptown Greenville is making a push for people to support local shops and restaurants, while still following COVID guidelines.

“A year ago we shut down, so we’re really happy to bring people back together,” said Taylor Johnson, general manager of Christy’s Euro Pub.

Christy’s is one of 21 businesses participating in Uptown Greenville’s initiative to bring foot traffic to the area.

“A lot of businesses had a more difficult year than previously, so it’s a great time to have more people come to the Uptown district, doing St. Patrick’s Day specials and going into different businesses to support,” said Courtnee McGrath, event manager for Uptown Greenville.

These 21 businesses offered special St. Patrick’s Day deals. Some of the specials will last through the weekend.

“If they’re happening today until Sunday, you have a few extra days and it’s a great time to support the local restaurants, breweries and establishments,” said McGrath.

The push came at a good time for Christy’s Euro Pub.

“It’s still difficult being at 50 percent capacity; however, we’re making it work,” said Johnson.

Johnson said she hopes people will continue to support local.

“It’s always great to support small businesses,” she said. “We have such a difficult time competing with some of the bigger chain restaurants.”

For a list of participating businesses, click here.