U.S. Army Corps of Engineers announces Additional $281.5 million for Resiliency Projects in NC

(WNCT) In addition to the design and construction of a new levee in Princeville, the US Army Corps of Engineers announced that it will direct $281.5 million to complete two significant resiliency projects in eastern North Carolina.

Governor Cooper said, ” These substantial investments by the Army Corps of Engineers will help make North Carolina safer and more resilient against future storms. North Carolinians have been hit hard by recent storms, and I appreciate the efforts of our federal partners as we work to rebuild smarter and stronger than ever.”

The Army Corps of Engineers will construct two flood and storm damage reduction projects, one in Surf City and North Topsail Beach and another in Carteret County.

The projects are in addition to last week’s announcement of $39.6 million for design and construction of a new levee in Princeville

PREVIOUS

(WNCT) The U.S. Army Corps of Engineers (Corps) announced that they will use an estimated $281.5 million provided in the Construction account to construct two flood and storm damage reduction projects in North Carolina – Surf City and North Topsail Beach, North Carolina, and Carteret County (Bogue Banks).

The Corps announced Friday the allocation of $39.6 million provided in the Construction account to complete construction of the Princeville, flood, and storm damage reduction project.

With this announcement, the Corps will have allocated approximately $321.1 million of the $740 million provided by Public Law 116-20 in the Construction account to construct flood and coastal damage reduction projects.

On September 26, 2019, the Corps announced the allocation of $2.483 billion in the Flood Control and Coastal Emergencies, Operation and Maintenance, and Mississippi River and Tributaries account to repair damages to projects resulting from natural disasters and to perform emergency dredging of shoaled material deposited at Corps navigation projects by natural disasters.

“The supplemental funding allocated to these projects will help to ‘move dirt’ and reduce the flood risk to these communities from storms in the future,” said Mr. R.D. James, Assistant Secretary of the Army for Civil Works.

Congressman Greg Murphy, M.D. (NC-03) issued a statement saying:

“I am pleased that the U.S. Army Corps of Engineers has received $281.5 million to undertake two flood and storm damage reduction projects in the Third District. The beautiful beach towns of eastern North Carolina are certainly worth the investment. These projects will make us more resilient for future hurricanes. I am so very grateful for the incredible work the Army Corps of Engineers does year-round in the Third District.”

PREVIOUS:

PRINCEVILLE, N.C. (WNCT) The U.S. Army Corps of Engineers (Corps) will use an estimated $39.6 million provided in the Construction account to complete the construction of the Princeville flood and storm damage reduction project.

“The supplemental funding allocated to the Princeville, North Carolina, project will help to reduce flood risks to this community from storms in the future,” said Mr. R.D. James, Assistant Secretary of the Army for Civil Works.

Congressman G. K. Butterfield (NC-01) issued a statement regarding the awarding of funds for the Princeville levee project through the Supplemental Appropriation for Disaster Relief Act (P.L. 116-20):

“I am overjoyed to learn the U.S. Army Corps of Engineers (USACE) will receive nearly $40 million for the design and construction of the Princeville levee project. The protection of Princeville and the preservation of its place in our Nation’s history cannot be overstated. The completion of the levee project will ensure the longevity of this historic town for current and future generations.

Shortly after Congress passed the disaster supplemental bill and President Trump signed it into law, I wrote the heads of the Office of Management and Budget, the USACE, and the Assistant Secretary of the Army for Civil Works to express my strong support for the Princeville levee project and to urge them to utilize the recently appropriated funds for the completion of the project.

I am pleased the Trump Administration recognized the historical significance of the Town of Princeville and the need to protect its residents.”

Governor Roy Cooper also issued a statement on the announcement of federal funds for Princeville:

“Federal funding for a new levee in Princeville is good news for residents who have been hit hard and are continuing to rebuild. State officials and our congressional delegation have worked for many years to secure funding for this project that will increase safety and resilience for this historic community and we look forward to receiving more information from the Army Corps of Engineers,” said Governor Cooper.

Princeville was incorporated in 1885 and is the oldest town incorporated by African Americans in the United States.

As the Governor noted in his letter to the Army Corps of Engineers, the levels of assistance and the height to which homes that suffered damage can be elevated are dependent on the status of the levee.

Funding for the project comes from the May 2019 Additional Supplemental Appropriations for Disaster Relief Act, which provided $19.1 billion in emergency funding to states impacted by natural disasters.

Read Governor Cooper’s July 2019 Letter to the Army Corps of Engineers HERE