Vaccination and testing efforts continue in Kinston; Rapid, PCR and antibody testing available

KINSTON, N.C. (WNCT) — The City of Kinston is partnering with StarMed Health Care and the group One to One with Youth for a vaccine and COVID-19 testing clinic after the busy holiday weekend.

The clinic will be open again Thursday from 10 am to 5:30 p.m. at the Holloway Community Clinic in Kinston. The clinic is offering PCR lab tests, rapid tests, and all doses of the COVID-19 vaccine, including boosters. They ran out of the rapid tests after the first day, but a new shipment arrived around 1:30 p.m. on Wednesday.

“Due to high volume we did run out, but we are still doing PCR tests and we have supplies on the way so it does not stop anything. We are still rolling, and we are still taking people.” Joel Dixon, StarMed Health Care Clinic Worker

StarMed Health Care clinic worker Joel Dixon said they performed around 30 tests on Tuesday and a good number of vaccinations. Just a few hours into the clinic Wednesday, they were already inching towards similar numbers.

Dixon says the best time to get tests especially after the busy holiday season, is anytime.

“You should get tested anytime you feel like you need to be tested, you should get tested anytime you feel symptoms. If you feel like you’ve been exposed, then get tested,” Dixon said.

Ketcher Sutton lives in Kinston. She brought her three grandchildren to get tested along with herself after their mother and another family member tested positive Tuesday night. She said you have to protect yourself and others by washing your hands, wearing your mask and getting tested or vaccinated when needed.

“I don’t want my grandbabies sick. You don’t know where it is, who has it, you could be around anyone and not know they got it and you just got to be safe. Just be protective of yourself and other people because you can get other people sick”, Sutton said.

Dixon said if you do test positive, he recommends finding a place near you that offers antibody therapy to help lessen your symptoms.

The clinic is also offering influenza shots and antibody testing. Just register on the StarMed.care website to select what shot, or test you want to receive.