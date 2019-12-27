Vehicle chase in Kinston results in capturing wanted attempted murder suspect

KINSTON, N.C. (WNCT) A man has sent police on a chase in Kinston.

On Thursday, Kinston Police attempted to stop a vehicle after receiving information that the driver was wanted by Greene County Sheriff’s Department for attempted murder and discharging a weapon into occupied property.

Officials said the vehicle refused to stop and traveled out onto US 70 heading east towards New Bern.

Kinston Police Officers continued to pursue the vehicle through Jones County and into Craven County when the vehicle abruptly exited US 70 at the Hwy 41 overpass.

After crossing Hwy 41, the vehicle became disabled when it collided with a tree and the driver was taken into custody, officials said.

The driver was identified as 20-year-old Deven Deontae Davis of Kinston.

Davis is currently being treated at UNC Lenoir.

Officials said when Davis is released he will be served with the two warrants out of Greene County.

Additional warrants from Thursday include elude, careless and reckless and multiple other traffic violations.

The NC State Highway Patrol assisted with this incident and investigated the motor vehicle collision.