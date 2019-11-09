Veterans Day Parade in Jacksonville recognizes veterans in the ENC

JACKSONVILLE, N.C. (WNCT) – Veterans Day is a time to tell those who have fought for this country, thank you.

Onslow County is showing their appreciation with their annual Veterans Day Parade.

People of all ages gathered to watch the parade on Western Boulevard.

Veterans have made sacrifices in order to give others opportunity and showing veterans support can go a long way.

Community members, friends and family came together to show their support.

Grant Beck is the Commander of the Beirut Memorial Chapter 642 of the Military Order of the Purple Heart in Jacksonville.

He says, “when we come back out of the service we don’t just take off our uniforms and hide at home we get involved in the community. So if we can give the example to the average person in the community of what service means then hopefully that will get them involved too.”

This is also a special time for fellow veterans to connect with each other and bond over shared experiences.

“It really takes another veteran to understand another veteran. Those who have not met that challenge yet sometimes they really don’t understand the sacrifices that folks make to leave their family or to defend the country,” says Prentis Campbell, a Purple Heart Veteran.

If you would like to get involved in helping support veterans you can find more information at these websites:

Wounded Warrior Project (WWP) – provides rehabilitation, activities and career counseling for our nation’s wounded warriors and their families.

Homes For Our Troops (HFOT) – builds and donates specially adapted custom homes nationwide for severely injured post–9/11 veterans, to enable them to rebuild their lives.

Disabled American Veterans (DAV) offers a variety of services to disabled veterans and their families.