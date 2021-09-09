Vice President Harris to visit Hampton University on Friday in honor of National HBCU Week

HAMPTON, Va. (WAVY) — Vice President Kamala Harris will be in Hampton Roads this Friday for a visit to Hampton University.

The visit is to recognize the contributions of HBCUs and minorities in STEM fields as part of the 2021 National HBCU Week.

Today, extraordinary students at our nation's HBCUs lead with the strength of purpose. They are at the forefront of scientific research. They are entrepreneurs. They are accomplished poets, musicians, and dancers.



Students, we could not be more proud of you. Enjoy HBCU week. — Vice President Kamala Harris (@VP) September 5, 2021

Harris, the first HBCU graduate to serve as Vice President, is expected to discuss critical efforts to increase the number of HBCU graduates in the fields of science, technology, engineering and math.

“It is my pleasure to welcome U.S. Vice President Kamala Harris to “Our Home By the Sea,” said Hampton University President Dr. William R. Harvey. “I would like to thank the White House for its acknowledgment of the importance of HBCU students and graduates to the American workforce.”

Officials say that Harris will also be hosting a roundtable with students.

On Wednesday, President Biden announced he plans to appoint Dr. Tony Allen, president of Delaware State University, as the chair of the President’s Board of Advisors on Historically Black Colleges and Universities (HBCUs).

Drivers should expect delays around the Peninsula on Friday due to the vice president’s visit, beginning at 10 a.m. when Secret Service is expected to start closing down the roads.