Victims of Tarboro call center controversy worry about what happens to their personal information

TARBORO, N.C. (WNCN) — Concern is mounting in Edgecombe County after scores of people applied for a job giving out their social security numbers and other personal information, but the business never opened and the owner is nowhere to be found.

The owner of NBSF Consulting interviewed hundreds of people for positions at her company before sending out a letter last Thursday stating the business wouldn’t open after all.

The North Carolina Attorney General’s Office said it has received six complaints concerning the call center and is now reviewing the case.

The interview process required the potential employees to provide sensitive personal information which has worried those who applied for jobs and told them they were hired.

“She had our IDs our Social Security numbers and addresses,” said Synthia Dickens. “She’s got a lot of our info.”

Dickens says that’s very concerning.

“I’m very worried. Anything could happen,” she said. “Not only that we don’t know what her motives are and what she’s actually planning on doing.”

Company CEO Stephanie Braswell claims no one should worry.

“We have no intent to do anything fraudulent or anything of mischief with anyone’s information,” she said.

Consumer investigator Steve Sbraccia spoke with Braswell on the phone. She claimed she was hospitalized and provided no information to verify that claim and wouldn’t say where she was located.

She also said the information she collected from those she interviewed is part of normal business practices.

“For all the info we obtained, we never actually retained a copy of anyone’s social security card or their driver’s license or anything like that,” she said. “That information was used in their hand to verify their I-9 document.”

But, with ID theft rampant in this country — people are concerned.

The Federal Trade Commission says your personal info can get stolen in any number of ways.

So what should you do if you think your social security number has been stolen?

File a police report (because you’ll need that document to prove identity theft)

Report the theft to the government

Request a credit freeze with all major credit bureaus (that prevents anyone from opening new accounts in your name)

Your driver’s license number is also very valuable to an identity thief because it’s connected to many things including your vehicle registration, insurance information as well as doctor’s offices, government agencies and other entities.

If you believe your license or license number has been stolen, you need to:

Report it to the police to create a paper trail

Contact the DMV to report the theft

Freeze your credit

Monitor your accounts

Request a copy of your official driving record (to make sure your number isn’t being used to cover traffic violations and tickets.)

The Identity Theft Resource Center also offers live chat as well as an app to help you deal with the consequences of identity theft.