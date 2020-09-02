Vidant Cancer Center offering free mammograms

GREENVILLE, N.C. (WNCT) The Vidant Cancer Center is offering free mammograms to Pitt County residents with some requirements.

Eligibility:

-Pitt county resident

-No health insurance

-Age 40-64

-At least one year since the last mammogram

-250% of the federal poverty level

Call (252)-847-7867 to register

A mammogram is an X-ray of the breasts that allows doctors to look for early signs of breast cancer.

A mammogram allows doctors to find breast cancer up to 3 years before it can be felt.

The American Cancer Society suggests that women can begin getting mammograms as early as age 40. Women age 45-54 should get them yearly, and women age 55 and up can get mammograms every 2 years.